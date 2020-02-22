Ford hopes you'll trade some privacy for discounted car insurance

The companies are promising discounts of up to 40 percent, although that will likely vary. The insurance is available now in 39 states with notable exceptions like New York and Washington, although it should reach other states "over time."

This is more convenient than other forms of usage-based insurance. You don't need to buy a separate dongle, and you can sign up through the Ford or Lincoln apps with some of the details already filled in. The problem, as is often the case, is that you're trading a degree of privacy for the bargain. While there aren't indications that Ford or Nationwide will misuse tracking data, the truth remains that you're sharing your driving patterns with third parties.