Amazon drops the Fire TV Cube to its best-ever price

The Cube is decidedly more expensive than the other Fire TV players on sale, but it might be the wisest purchase depending on what you're looking for. It's not just the speediest Fire TV, it doubles as an Alexa device. You might not need to pick up a separate speaker if you just want to check the weather or control your smart lights. It supports virtually every major streaming service (including Apple TV+, Disney+ and YouTube TV), and it'll deliver them in Dolby Vision and HDR10+ when available. With that said, the Fire TV Stick 4K will still deliver a solid experience if you're willing to forego hands-free Alexa and deal with shortages (it's out of stock until March 2nd as we write this).