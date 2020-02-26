Facebook buys the VR game maker behind 'Asgard's Wrath'

The "vast majority" of Sanzaru's employees will officially be recognized as part of the Oculus Studios team. Some, according to Games Industry, have to leave since their jobs are contingent on certain projects. It's not entirely clear if that means Sanzaru is scrapping some of things it's working on. Verdu also said that the studio isn't ready to talk about future projects yet.

Asgard's Wrath, unlike Beat Saber and other more casual games, is a full-length RPG that demonstrates what virtual reality can do for the genre. We wouldn't be surprised if Sanzaru releases similar lengthier VR games in the future as part of Facebook's efforts to lure console and PC gamers into the Oculus platform.