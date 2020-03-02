Latest in Gear

Apple's HomePod slashed to $200 at Best Buy

The same price as Best Buy's Black Friday deal.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
If you've been thinking about getting an Apple HomePod but missed Best Buy's hefty Black Friday discount back in November, you've got a second chance to get in on the action. The smart speaker is once again on offer for $200 -- that's a chunky $100 off the usual price. At that price, the device represents much better value for money – it's one of the best sounding smart speakers we've reviewed, and recent updates means it now comes with radio streaming and multi-user support. Plus, there are rumors (and they are just rumors at this stage) that Apple is thinking about relaxing its attitude towards third-party music apps on the HomePod, which could make it an even more attractive deal if you're concerned about Apple's often restrictive ecosystem.

Buy Apple HomePod on Best Buy - $200

Via: 9to5toys
Source: Best Buy
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
