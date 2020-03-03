Pornhub is releasing its first non-adult movie

There's even a dedicated "home" section for the project where people can watch the movie and chat about it. Weinraub will make weekly appearances, Pornhub said. The virtual space is meant to both appeal more to women and let people be "alone, together," as Weinraub noted.

Shakedown will be free to watch throughout March, and will then head to TV through the Criterion Channel. If you want a copy for posterity, it'll reach the iTunes Store in the summer.

It may seem odd for Pornhub to host a high-brow documentary, but the site sees Weinraub's title as part of a larger strategy. Artists are already uploading videos with nudity that wouldn't be allowed on services like YouTube and Vimeo, Pornhub's Alex Klein told Variety -- this gives them a "platform" they can use. Rather than try to compete with the likes of Amazon or Netflix, it's hoping to both carve out a niche for itself and attract viewers who might not even care for porn in the first place.