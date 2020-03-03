Skullcandy's Crusher ANC headphones are $60 off

At this price point the headphones tick a whole lot more boxes. As well as Skullcandy's characteristic thumping bass tones, this wireless model offers -- for the first time in the Crusher series -- active noise cancelation (ANC). The tech "actively monitors" your environment and blocks out any noise to keep things sounding their best – and like a lot of headphones on the market, you can disable this feature quickly simply by touching and holding the left earcup.

Other things we liked included personalization sound profiles, Tile's object-tracking tech to help you locate them if they're misplaced and a quick charge option, which will give you three hours of listening time in just 10 minutes of juicing. Give them a full charge and you'll get up to 24 hours of battery life.

With a usual list price of $319, Skullcandy's Crusher ANC costs around the same as a lot of flagship models from other brands -- and perhaps doesn't pack quite as much of a punch. With $60 off, however, they're a very attractive proposition. Use the coupon code ENGADGETSOUND at the checkout to claim your discount.