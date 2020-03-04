Ex-Waymo engineer Levandowski ordered to pay Google $179 million

Levandowski's new company was later acquired by Uber, igniting a court battle between the two corporations. Google accused the ride-hailing titan of colluding with its former employee to steal secrets from Waymo before he left. This particular case, however, only addresses Google's contract dispute complaint.

Back in December, an arbitration panel ruled that Levandowski and colleague Lior Ron breached their legal obligations, as well as engaged in unfair competition, when they started a rival company and brought Google employees over. Ron chose to settle with Google, but Levandowski decided to dispute the ruling. Now, a San Francisco County court has denied his petition and backed the panel's decision.

That said, it's unclear if he has to pay anything. Uber may have to shoulder the payment, depending on the terms of his contract. In addition, Levandowski has filed for bankruptcy to be able to negotiate debts, telling the court he only has $50 million to $100 million in estimated assets, which aren't enough to pay off between $100 million and $500 million in liabilities.