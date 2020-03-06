Latest in Gear

Amazon is selling the Pixel 4 at its lowest price ever

Google's latest flagship currently starts at $549.
We've seen Amazon and a variety of other retailers discount the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL several times over the last couple of months. However, this time you around, you can buy the smaller Pixel 4 at its lowest price ever. The 64GB Just Black model is currently on sale for $550, down from $799. You can also get the Clearly White model on sale, but it's discounted by a more modest $132. If you feel like 64GB isn't enough storage, the 128GB Just Black model is $250 off at the moment, making it $650.

If you want the bigger Pixel 4 XL, your best bet is to go for the 128GB Just Black Model. It's currently 25 percent off, making it $750 instead of $999. You can buy the normally less expensive 64GB model, but even with 10 and 11 percent discounts, both the Just Black and Clearly White variants are currently more costly than their 128GB sibling.

The Pixel 4 is a flawed but mostly compelling device. Engadget reviews editor Chris Velazco gave the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL scores of 85 and 83. As with Google's past devices, the two phones offer a great camera experience. However, he found battery life -- especially on the smaller Pixel 4 -- left something to be desired. The phone's Motion Sense gesture feature was also hit and miss. At times, it can feel like the future, but only when the Soli sensor it depends on is actually able to recognize your hand waving.

Buy Pixel 4 on Amazon - $550
Buy Pixel 4 XL on Amazon - $750
Source: Amazon (1), (2)
