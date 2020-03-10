FuboTV adds NHL and MLB coverage to its premium sports packages

Baseball fans subscribing to the Sports Plus package will also gain access to the MLB Network Strike Zone. That offers "commercial-free, up-to-the-minute live look-ins, highlights and updates when live game telecasts air on MLB Network on Tuesday and Friday nights during Major League Baseball's regular season," FuboTV wrote in a press release.

While FuboTV started up mostly to stream soccer games to US audiences, the base package now includes over 100 sports, entertainment and news channels (including FOX, NBC, CBS and others) for $55 per month -- equivalent to the price of many cable packages. The $5.99 Extra package includes 30+ extra sports/entertainment channels including NBA TV and the Tennis Channel, while the $10.99 Sports Plus package adds the NFL Network's NFL RedZone, pac 12 regional networks and more.