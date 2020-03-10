Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Photograph by John P. Johnson/HBO

What's on TV this week: 'Westworld' and 'Carmen Sandiego'

Also: 'Nioh 2,' 'Dirty Money,' 'Uncut Gems,' and Marc Maron.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
'Westworld' - Aaron Paul, Lena Waithe, Marshawn Lynch Photograph by John P. Johnson/HBO

Sponsored Links

This week the F1 gets back in action in Australia, while HBO premieres Westworld season three. On streaming, Netflix's latest interactive feature is a Carmen Sandiego episode that's made for kids, along with a slew of new documentaries including the second season of its Dirty Money series. This set of investigations from producer Alex Gibney will look into Jared Kushner, Wells Fargo and the 1MDB banking scandal.

On Blu-ray, there's Uncut Gems, and gamers can check out Nioh 2 on PS4, or a big State of Decay 2 update on Xbox One and PC. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Uncut Gems
  • Beauty & the Beast (4K)
  • The Other Disney Beauty & the Beast (4K)
  • Seven Worlds One Planet (4K)
  • Charlie's Angels (4K)
  • A Quiet Place (4K)
  • The Ten Commandments (Collector's Edition)
  • Super Bowl LIV Champions: Kansas City Chiefs
  • Spies in Disguise (4K)
  • Nioh 2 (PS4 - 3/13)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox One, PC - 3/11)
  • State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition (Xbox One, PC - 3/13)
  • Neon City Riders (PC, PS3, Switch, Xbox One - 3/12)

Tuesday

  • Carmen Sandiego: To Steal Or Not To Steal, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Marc Maron: End Times Fun, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Flash, CW, 8 PM
  • NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Resident, Fox, 8 PM
  • Ellen's Game of Games, NBC, 8 PM
  • Empire, Fox, 9 PM
  • DC's Legends of Tomorrow, CW, 9 PM
  • FBI, CBS, 9 PM
  • Women of Troy, HBO, 9 PM
  • This is Us, NBC, 9 PM
  • FBI: Most Wanted, CBS, 10 PM
  • New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
  • For Life, ABC, 10 PM
  • Miracle Workers, TBS, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • The Circle Brazil, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Dirty Money (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • On My Block (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
  • All Elite Wrestling, TNT, 8 PM
  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
  • Catfish, MTV, 8 PM
  • The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM
  • Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM
  • Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
  • Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM
  • Lego Masters, Fox, 9 PM
  • Sistas, BET, 9 PM
  • Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM
  • Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM
  • Dave, FXX, 10 PM
  • Twenties, BET, 10 PM
  • The Magicians, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Stumptown, ABC, 10 PM
  • Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
  • Year of the Rabbit, IFC, 10:30 PM
  • Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Devs, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Star Trek: Picard, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • Playing for Keeps, Sundance Now, 3 AM
  • Hospital Playlist (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Fary: Hexagone, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Katy Keene, CW, 8 PM
  • Station 19, ABC, 8 PM
  • Everything's Gonna Be Okay (season finale), Freeform, 8:30 PM
  • Brooklyn Nine-nine, NBC, 8:30 PM
  • Outmatched, Fox, 8:30 PM
  • The Unicorn (season finale), CBS, 8:30 PM
  • Will & Grace, NBC, 9 PM
  • Deputy, Fox, 9 PM
  • The Bold Type, Freeform, 9 PM
  • Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 9 PM
  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM
  • Carol's Second Act (season finale), CBS, 9:30 PM
  • Indebted, NBC, 9:30 PM
  • Better Things, FX, 10 PM
  • Cake, FXX, 10 PM
  • Tommy, CBS, 10 PM
  • The Sinner, USA, 10 PM
  • A Million Little Things, ABC, 10 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • Bloodride (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Kingdom (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Elite (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Women of the Night (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Pale Horse (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • The Valhalla Murders (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Love Island: Australia (S2), Hulu, 3 AM
  • Amazing Stories, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • 100 Humans (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Marvel's Hero Project, Disney+, 3 AM
  • One Day At Disney, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Diary of a Future President, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Shop Class, Disney+, 3 AM
  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM
  • Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (season finale), NBC, 8 PM
  • Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Trade, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
  • Strike Back, Cinemax, 10 PM
  • High Maintenance, HBO, 11 PM
  • This Week at the Comedy Cellar, Comedy Central, 11 PM
  • ELeague: Super Punch, TBS, 12AM

Saturday

  • Bucks/Warriors, ABC, 8 PM
  • More Funny Women of a Certain Age, Showtime, 10 PM

Sunday

  • F1 Australian GP, ESPN, 1:05 AM
  • The Wall (season premiere), NBC, 7 PM
  • American Idol, ABC, 8 PM
  • Outlander , Starz, 8 PM
  • Batwoman, CW, 8 PM
  • The Circus, Showtime, 8 PM
  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
  • Duncanville, Fox, 8:30 PM
  • Our Cartoon President, Showtime, 8:30 PM
  • Westworld (Season premiere), HBO, 9 PM
  • Supergirl, CW, 9 PM
  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM
  • Homeland, Showtime, 9 PM
  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 9 PM
  • Wrong Man (season finale), Starz, 9 PM
  • The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
  • Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC, 9 PM
  • Family Guy, Fox, 9:30 PM
  • Black Monday (season premiere), Showtime, 10 PM
  • Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM
  • Avenue 5 (season finale), HBO, 10:15 PM
  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM
  • Unsung: Skyy, TV One, 10 PM
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO, 10:30 PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

In this article: av, entertainment, listings, MustSeeHdtv
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

What's on TV this week: 'Westworld' and 'Carmen Sandiego'

What's on TV this week: 'Westworld' and 'Carmen Sandiego'

View
Google Groups still exists and it's getting a redesign

Google Groups still exists and it's getting a redesign

View
Netflix will end 'Lost in Space' with a third season in 2021

Netflix will end 'Lost in Space' with a third season in 2021

View
Apple says it's safe to clean your iPhone with disinfectant wipes

Apple says it's safe to clean your iPhone with disinfectant wipes

View
Honda will discontinue its Clarity EV in 2020

Honda will discontinue its Clarity EV in 2020

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr