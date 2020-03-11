Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

TikTok will open a US ‘transparency center’ to combat spying fears

It's the latest move by the company to prove it's not a threat.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

SOPA Images via Getty Images

Following months of criticism for its potential risk to US security, video-sharing platform TikTok says it is planning a "transparency center" to provide outsiders with reassurance about the way it runs its operations. According to TikTok, the Los Angeles-based facility will open in May and permit outside experts to observe the way the platform moderates content. It will also share details of its source code and independent security measures.

The move is the latest taken by TikTok to address ongoing security concerns from high-level officials -- some of which have led to the complete ban of the app within government organizations. In December it published its first transparency report, while earlier this month it appointed a US executive as its chief information security officer.

It's not yet clear exactly how the new facility will operate, nor has TikTok clarified how outside experts will be chosen, or what specifically they will be able to observe. However, it did note that, "We expect the transparency center to operate as a forum where observers will be able to provide meaningful feedback on our practices. Our landscape and industry is rapidly evolving, and we are aware that our systems, policies and practices are not flawless, which is why we are committed to constant improvement."

Via: Wall Street Journal
Source: TikTok
In this article: business, entertainment, internet, privacy, security, TikTok, tomorrow, transparency center, US
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Logitech's 3-in-1 dock charges your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods

Logitech's 3-in-1 dock charges your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods

View
The Morning After: Tesla might build a Cybertruck plant in 'central USA'

The Morning After: Tesla might build a Cybertruck plant in 'central USA'

View
Blue Origin shows off the engine and nose cone of its reusable rocket

Blue Origin shows off the engine and nose cone of its reusable rocket

View
Cadillac's live virtual showroom is available in all 50 states

Cadillac's live virtual showroom is available in all 50 states

View
Elon Musk is 'scouting' new US locations for Cybertruck, Model Y production

Elon Musk is 'scouting' new US locations for Cybertruck, Model Y production

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr