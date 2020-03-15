Google says nationwide coronavirus website is in development

The internet giant said it was "fully aligned" with the government and helping to fight the spread of COVID-19, although it didn't explain the gap between its plans for a nationwide site and what Trump said.

It's not shocking that Google would have multiple projects in the works. Verily may be a sibling brand, but it has its own goals. And Google knows that it's frequently the first destination for people seeking health info -- it's almost obligated to provide knowledge and curb misinformation. The more effort it puts into addressing the coronavirus outbreak, the more it helps both the public and its bottom line.