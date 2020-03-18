Hello Games' The Last Campfire arrives this summer

Hello Games describes it as "a brand new adventure ... The Last Campfire is the story of a lost ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home." In the trailer, the pillow-shaped protagonist, Ember, has to light a campfire and brave an intriguing land that presents puzzles, peril and giant frogs. In one touching scene, he arrives at some kind of altar and encounters a deceased friend. The trailer is set to Lamb's haunting As Satellites Go By.

The trailer didn't show much gameplay, but rather emphasized the artwork and style of the world. As mentioned, it'll arrive in the summer of 2020 on Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One.