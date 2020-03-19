Serif discounts Affinity creative apps during the COVID-19 pandemic

Life as a digital creative might be a little easier if you're working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Serif is trotting out a number of deals for its Affinity apps to help out artists and photographers (and, of course, encourage them to buy software). Affinity Designer, Photo and Publisher are now free to try for 90 days. There's no requirement to buy, but you'll get a 50 percent discount for both computer and iPad versions of the apps if you'd prefer to purchase them. Both deals end on April 20th.