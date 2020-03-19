Razer is making surgical masks to help with supply shortages

The company plans to provide healthcare authorities around the globe with as many as a million masks. CEO Min-Laing Tan said Razer's engineers and designers have been working around the clock over the last few days to convert some of its production facilities so workers can temporarily make surgical masks instead of gaming peripherals.

Health authorities in Singapore, where Razer's Southeast Asia HQ is located, will receive some of the first mask shipments. The company will liaise with governments and agencies elsewhere to figure out how to prioritize its support and donations.

"This emergency conversion of some of our lines and donation of masks is the first step of many that Razer will take," Tan wrote in a Facebook post. "We are committed to contributing our extra time, resources, effort and talent toward the fight against COVID-19."

Sharp also said earlier this month it would start making surgical masks at one of its TV factories. Meanwhile, Elon Musk has pledged that Tesla "will make ventilators if there is a shortage," which seems likely amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Federal officials are in talks with other auto manufacturers to build medical ventilators and other equipment if needed.