GameStop closes California stores despite earlier defiance

We've asked GameStop for comment.

The retailer had maintained that it was an "essential business" as it improved the quality of life for people working from home. It reportedly went so far as to instruct stores on how to respond if police attempted to enforce closures. The company has effectively been setting up a confrontation with the law, not to mention employees who may refuse to put their health at risk just to sell consoles and games.

It's not certain just why GameStop would insist on remaining open when companies selling more vital products have remained open. However, it's well-known that GameStop is already in deep financial trouble. Mandatory closures could exacerbate those problems and leave the store chain with poorer chances of recovery.