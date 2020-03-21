Netflix creates $100 million fund to support creators during pandemic

The exact amounts delivered to in-house projects will vary "production by production." Netflix had already promised two weeks of pay promised to productions that stopped work last week.

This is an investment in Netflix's future more than anything. While its blockbuster projects are relatively safe, it could lose many of the smaller originals whose teams can't afford to stop for weeks or months at a time. What it spends now could be worthwhile when work resumes and viewers have plenty of new material to watch.