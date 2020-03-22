Netflix's CG 'Ghost in the Shell' series premieres April 23rd

Netflix just gave anime fans a date to mark on their calendar -- at least, if they don't mind a shift away from traditional animation. Netflix has posted a final trailer for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 that narrows its release to April 23rd. The clip casts the series as a reunion tour of sorts. Major, Batou and others come back to reform Public Security Section 9 as they deal with "posthumans" bent on disrupting the social order. As before, though, the focus for many will probably be the polarizing 3DCG style -- odds are you'll either be fine with it or consider it sacrilege.