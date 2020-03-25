A hacker stole and leaked the Xbox Series X graphics source code

The self-proclaimed hacker added that she wanted $100 million for the source code and threatened to "leak everything" if there was no buyer. She reportedly found the GPU data in a "hacked computer" in November, although AMD said it hadn't been approached until December.

AMD doesn't appear to be bowing under pressure. It believed the stolen code was "not core to the competitiveness or security" of its products, and said there was an "ongoing criminal investigation." This shouldn't affect the launches of the Xbox Series X or other products. Even so, leaks for any sensitive files are still big deals -- they suggest a significant lapse in security.