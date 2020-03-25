YouTube Music brings in-app lyrics to everyone

A few weeks ago, YouTube Music launched a new playback screen alongside an experimental feature that displays lyrics within the Android app. Now, the feature is making its way to everyone using the application. You'll now be able to access static lyrics from within YouTube Music's Android and iOS apps, whether you're a free or a paying user. Sure, you can always just look up the words to a song, but the feature sounds handy if you want to sing along and don't want to fire up your browser.