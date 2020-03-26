Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Facebook’s new Messenger hub shares tips for staying connected virtually

It has ideas for parents, educators, businesses and government organizations.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Facebook

Today, Facebook launched a new "Messenger Coronavirus Community Hub," which so far basically just explains how people, communities and businesses can use Messenger to stay connected during the coronavirus pandemic. If you already use Messenger, this isn't going to introduce any groundbreaking ideas or features. Instead, the hub will provide tips like how parents and educators, for example, can host virtual playdates or use voice and video calls to check in on students and colleagues.

The hub combines some of Facebook's other efforts -- like initiatives to fight the spread of misinformation and connect developers with organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and UNICEF. It also warns users against scammers, who might try to take advantage of the pandemic to carry out attacks.

While Facebook has struggled to keep up with "unprecedented" traffic, it continues to roll out new features like the hub. The company added a coronavirus 'information center' to its News Feed, and it's running free WHO ads to counter false claims. Facebook-owned WhatsApp released a WHO chatbot to share reliable info, and Instagram Stories now have a "Stay Home" sticker.

In this article: community, coronavirus, covid-19, facebook, gear, hub, internet, messenger, misinformation, scams, security, tips
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Nintendo had a surprise Direct Mini today, here's what you missed

Nintendo had a surprise Direct Mini today, here's what you missed

View
Plex makes live TV free for three months

Plex makes live TV free for three months

View
Apple iPad Pro 12.9 review: The rest is yet to come

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 review: The rest is yet to come

View
US Space Force will send its first satellite into space today

US Space Force will send its first satellite into space today

View
An enterprise SSD flaw will brick hardware after exactly 40,000 hours

An enterprise SSD flaw will brick hardware after exactly 40,000 hours

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr