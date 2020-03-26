Tell us if the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music is worth buying

The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music is nearing the ripe old age of two soon, but it's still one of our favorite fitness devices to recommend. Reviewer Cherlynn Low complemented its battery life and ability to lock-on to GPS fairly quickly, which is essential for accurately tracking a jog. However, the 645 Music's biggest drawback was actually its marquee feature, the music player. The watch often struggled to connect via Bluetooth and had limited app compatibility. At the time we couldn't recommend it for the price. However, there have been a few sales since it came out, making the watch a much better buy.

Even if your gym is closed due to coronavirus or you haven't done a lot of outdoor exercise lately, you've still had plenty of chances to give the Forerunner 645 Music a spin. Where do you like to take it for a jog? How often did you have to recharge it? Was it comfortable to wear? Did you have better luck with the music features? Heck, even if you're stuck inside, maybe you'd found other uses for it. Tell us about them, and more, in a user review here on Engadget. The best comments will find their way into a roundup post here on the site, so tell us everything.