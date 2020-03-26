Latest in Gear

Watch Huawei's P40 unveiling in just 12 minutes

All the biggest announcements from today's Huawei event.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
25m ago
Earlier today Huawei showed off its new P40 family of phones, which come packed with enough new tech that they're still interesting without a path to market in the US or Google's apps. The P40 Pro+ packs in a ridiculous 10x optical zoom capability with its super periscope telephoto lens. There's also a new smart speaker with some impressive audio capabilities to take advantage of the Celia voice assistant that will launch in an update later this year, as well as fresh updates for its smartwatches.

The GT 2 Watch is available in more colors, while its sporty Watch GT 2e promises two weeks of battery life, and up to 24 hours of music playback. There's even smart eyewear with built-in speakers to listen to music or take phonecalls. All of the information including release windows and pricing is in the video, which you can watch right here.

