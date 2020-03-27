Latest in Gaming

    Engadget Podcast: How games (and Animal Crossing!) are keeping us sane

    We all deserve a virtual escape.
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    49m ago
    Comments
    This week on the show, Devindra and Cherlynn dive into the deserted island life of Animal Crossing and how games can help us all survive being stuck at home. Also, Senior Editor Jessica Conditt describes how Doom Eternal -- a literal romp through hell on Earth -- serves a similarly relaxing roll for her. And producer Ben Ellman nerds out about Cities Skylines. Don't ever say we don't have varied tastes.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Links

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Guest: Jessica Conditt
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

    In this article: Animal Crossing, art, Cities Skylines, Doom Eternal, gadgetry, gadgets, games, gaming, Half-Life Alyx, Nintendo, Switch, Valve
