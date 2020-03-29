Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Court finds algorithm bias studies don't violate US anti-hacking law

This could help detect discrimination in the websites you visit.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
51m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Researchers should be free to look for bias in website algorithms in the future. A federal court in DC has ruled in a lawsuit against Attorney General William Barr that studies aimed at detecting discrimination in online algorithms don't violate the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. The government argued that the Act made it illegal to violate a site's terms of service through some investigative methods (such as submitting false info for research), but Judge John Bates determined that the terms only raised the possibility of civil liability, not criminal cases.

Bates observed that many sites' terms of service (which are frequently buried, cryptic or both) didn't provide a good-enough notice to make people criminally liable, and that it's problematic for private sites to define criminal liability. The judge also found that the government was using an overly broad interpretation when it's supposed to use a narrow view whenever there's ambiguity.

It's not certain if the government intends to contest the ruling. If it doesn't (or loses), however, this effectively greenlights future bias studies without the approval of site operators. Facebook and other social networks could still have the power to kick researchers off their networks or file civil suits, but they couldn't threaten federal charges and prison time.

In this article: aclu, algorithm, bias, civil liberties, discrimination, gear, internet, law, politics, web
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Roku is giving away 30 days of premium video

Roku is giving away 30 days of premium video

View
2020 Detroit Auto Show canceled as venue becomes a field hospital

2020 Detroit Auto Show canceled as venue becomes a field hospital

View
Lab-in-a-box test can detect COVID-19 in 5 minutes

Lab-in-a-box test can detect COVID-19 in 5 minutes

View
Google rolls out Drive shortcuts ahead of folder structure changes

Google rolls out Drive shortcuts ahead of folder structure changes

View
NASA picks SpaceX to deliver cargo to the Lunar Gateway

NASA picks SpaceX to deliver cargo to the Lunar Gateway

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr