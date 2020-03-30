OnePlus will reveal its new phones on April 14th

OnePlus has so far only dipped its toes in the 5G waters with the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, which came out in December -- but each phone in the 8 series will have a 5G modem. This will be good news for Sprint and T-Mobile subscribers, who have decent access to 5G infrastructure. The lower-priced OnePlus 8 will allegedly feature a Snapdragon 865 processor, improved battery life and an option for 12GB of RAM.

Based on the rumors, it doesn't seem like much else will change between OnePlus' 7 series and 8 series phones. Fans of the company's gadgets will have a better idea of if they want to upgrade in a few weeks, though. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube at 11:00 am on April 14th.