Atari is trying themed hotels, retro consoles and other efforts to reel in nostalgic gamers, but its latest may be its oddest yet: turn Pong into a one-of-a-kind role-playing game. It's developing a Pong Quest game that has you guiding a heroic paddle through dungeons based on (what else?) Atari games like Asteroids and Centipede in a campaign to save Pong World. You'll fight in "RPG-esque" battles wielding customized Pong balls and adorning your paddle in clothing and other gear.
Atari's latest attempt at milking nostalgia is a 'Pong' RPG
Paddles can have adventures too.
Sponsored Links
There will even be a four-player multiplayer mode that lets players carry customized Pong balls into online battles.
The title is due to reach PCs (via Steam), PS4, Switch and Xbox One sometime later this spring for $15. You likely won't get Final Fantasy or Skyrim levels of depth from a game like this, then. Instead, Atari appears to be counting on the sheer absurdity of the concept to rack up sales. At this price, it might work.