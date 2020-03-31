HTC will sell its Cosmos Elite headset and faceplate tracker separately

If you've already got a HTC Vive, you might be in two minds about forking out for the complete Cosmos Elite bundle. If you've got base stations and controllers already, why drop dollars on more? But HTC has you covered. In the coming weeks, it will be launching a headset-only version of the Cosmos Elite and the external tracking faceplate as standalone products. And as is the case for the complete Cosmos Elite package, both purchases will come with a redemption code for Half-Life: Alyx.
The headset will roll out globally from April 16th to May 18th, retailing for $549/£549. The external tracking faceplate, compatible with base station versions 1.0 or 2.0 as well as the original Vive or Vive Pro controllers, will be available from between late April and June, with a price of $199/£199. Both will also come with six months of free Viveport Infinity, HTC's unlimited VR subscription.