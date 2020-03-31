Latest in Gear

Image credit:

HTC will sell its Cosmos Elite headset and faceplate tracker separately

And both will come with a code for 'Half-Life: Alyx.'
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

If you've already got a HTC Vive, you might be in two minds about forking out for the complete Cosmos Elite bundle. If you've got base stations and controllers already, why drop dollars on more? But HTC has you covered. In the coming weeks, it will be launching a headset-only version of the Cosmos Elite and the external tracking faceplate as standalone products. And as is the case for the complete Cosmos Elite package, both purchases will come with a redemption code for Half-Life: Alyx.

The headset will roll out globally from April 16th to May 18th, retailing for $549/£549. The external tracking faceplate, compatible with base station versions 1.0 or 2.0 as well as the original Vive or Vive Pro controllers, will be available from between late April and June, with a price of $199/£199. Both will also come with six months of free Viveport Infinity, HTC's unlimited VR subscription.

In this article: av, Cosmos, Elite, gaming, gear, Half-Life: Alyx, headset, htc, tracking faceplate, Vive, VR, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Apex's electric supercar includes an AR race coach and partial self-driving

Apex's electric supercar includes an AR race coach and partial self-driving

View
BMW will discontinue its iconic i8 hybrid sports car in April

BMW will discontinue its iconic i8 hybrid sports car in April

View
Tesla starts delivering the Model Y

Tesla starts delivering the Model Y

View
Accidental cross-play makes Star Wars 'Jedi Academy' a console bloodbath

Accidental cross-play makes Star Wars 'Jedi Academy' a console bloodbath

View
SpaceX aborts Falcon 9 launch with rare 'Liftoff! Disregard' sequence

SpaceX aborts Falcon 9 launch with rare 'Liftoff! Disregard' sequence

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr