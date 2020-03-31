Streamlabs beta could make Mac livestreaming a lot better

As with livestreaming on Windows PCs, you'll want a pretty beefy system (including a dedicated webcam and microphone) if you're going to broadcast from your Mac -- you probably shouldn't turn your MacBook Air into a studio. And while there are games available for the Mac, this OBS release makes more sense for musicians and "just chatting" hosts who don't have to worry so much about software selection. Nonetheless, this helps level the playing field and might make it feasible to become a streaming star without having to be picky about your choice of platform.