Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Google Fi temporarily increases data limits to 30GB per month

After 30GB, customers are subject to Fi's usual throttling.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
35m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Engadget

Like the major telecom providers, Google recognizes that people are spending more time on their phones during the coronavirus pandemic. To help meet that demand, Google Fi is doubling the data its customers can use before they are downgraded to 2G speeds or forced to pay an additional $10 per gigabyte for the rest of the billing cycle.

Previously, users on the Flexible plan had 15GB of top-speed data per month. Once they used that, they'd be downgraded to 256kbps or asked to pay extra for more gigabytes, Phone Arena explains. Unlimited customers could use 22GB of top-speed data. Now, all customers have access to 30GB of data per month before their service slows or they have to hand over more cash.

Google says the changes are temporary, but since no one knows how long this pandemic will last, it hasn't shared an end date. Google Fi is also temporarily extending the payment grace period. Fi customers now have 60 days to make a late payment before their service is cut off.

Other companies have taken similar steps. AT&T is offering $15 plans, lifting data caps and adding an extra 15GB of mobile hotspot data to select plans. T-Mobile launched a $15 5G plan, and Verizon (Engadget's parent company) is giving customers extra data.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

In this article: 30gb, billing, coronavirus, covid-19, data, data speeds, data usage, gear, google, google fi, mobile, services, verizon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google's COVID-19 reports show where people are obeying stay-at-home orders

Google's COVID-19 reports show where people are obeying stay-at-home orders

View
Disney+ will stop cropping old 'Simpsons' episodes in May

Disney+ will stop cropping old 'Simpsons' episodes in May

View
'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' multiplayer is free this weekend

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' multiplayer is free this weekend

View
Waymo’s fifth-generation Driver can peek around blind spots

Waymo’s fifth-generation Driver can peek around blind spots

View
Volkswagen confirms that its first crossover EV will be the ID.4

Volkswagen confirms that its first crossover EV will be the ID.4

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr