Tesla reports best ever first quarter production and delivery numbers

The automaker didn't break the numbers down per model, but it said it produced 15,390 and delivered 12,200 Model S and X vehicles for the period. The bulk of its numbers came from Model 3 and Y vehicles, though: it manufactured 87,282 and delivered 76,200 units of the two models. It's worth noting that Model Y production only started in January and deliveries only began in March.

It's a great start after a breakthrough year for the company, which grew its shipments by 50 percent in 2019 and produced its millionth car in March. According to CNBC, analysts believe Tesla's numbers could be higher if not for COVID-19-related issues that slowed down production in its Fremont, California and Shanghai plants.