Tesla's one millionth car is a Model Y

Congratulations Tesla team on making our 1,000,000th car!! pic.twitter.com/5M99a9LLQi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2020

There was a time when even the company's executives admitted that they might not hit a million cars this year and only reach a number close to it. And that seemed to be a likely scenario for a while, considering Tesla suffered from production woes affecting the Model 3 over the past few years.

Still, the achievement didn't come out of left field: Tesla is thriving in the US market, whereas its competitors are having a hard time time selling EVs in the country. Its car shipments even grew by 50 percent last year, thanks to the success of the Model 3 sedan. The company is also expected to start shipping its Model Y crossover SUVs, the same vehicle in Musk's photos, within the next few days.