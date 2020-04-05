Mixer gives every streaming partner $100 to help during COVID-19

With that said, there are concerns this may be too modest and lopsided an offering. Top-tier Mixer streamers like Ninja and Gothalion aren't likely to notice $100, while smaller-time broadcasters will likely need much more than $100 if they've lost a day job or have trouble covering added expenses. And while Microsoft doesn't have infinite pockets, there's little doubt that it could offer more help if it wanted.

With that said, there hasn't been an equivalent support effort from Twitch as of this writing (it didn't respond to Kotaku's request for comment). Although its partners might be in less need given the surge in viewership during the outbreak, some of them might be in a similar situation. In that regard, Microsoft's strategy may work simply by reassuring Mixer partners during a particularly tough time.