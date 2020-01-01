'Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection' is free on PS Plus in January

The other title is... less ambitious. Goat Simulator is a classic sandbox game that revels in its absurdity and glitches. It's not going to captivate you for weeks on end, especially if you've already played it on one of its many other platforms, but it might work if you need to blow off some steam at the end of a long day.

Both titles will be free for Plus owners between January 7th and February 3rd. Titanfall 2 is still free until January 6th, so you'll want to hurry if you haven't checked out an excellent mix of a compelling solo campaign with fast-paced multiplayer matches.