Image credit: Muse
Muse's new meditation headband is designed to help you sleep

Nod off with guided meditation and soothing soundscapes.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in Wearables
Muse first launched its brain-sensing headband back in 2013. Designed to take the guesswork out of meditation by providing real-time feedback on your brain and body's activity, the device has seen a couple of iterations over the years, and now its back with a completely new form factor. Gone are the rubbery cushions and external metal components -- the whole thing is now covered in a plush, breathable fabric and has been designed to fit better and more comfortably on a wider variety of head sizes.

This makeover has been designed with sleep in mind, and alongside the revamped device -- named the Muse S -- comes a library of "Go to Sleep Journeys." This is the first time Muse has combined guided instruction with its soundscapes, so you should get a properly personalized slumber experience, according to the company. The soothing voice of your meditation teacher responds in real-time to the metrics measured by the headband, including brain activity, heart rate, body movements and breathing.

It's not a cheap way to get to sleep -- the Muse S costs $350 and unlimited access to the meditation library costs $13 a month or $95 a year. However, our previous hands-on testing has always brought the device up trumps when it comes to chilling out, so it could be a worthwhile investment if you need something to calm your busy mind -- especially since other brain-reading sleep wearables haven't always been successful. It's available now in the US, with a worldwide release coming soon.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: breathing, ces2020, EEG, gear, headband, heart rate, meditation, metrics, Muse S, sleep, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
