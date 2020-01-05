Latest in Gear

Samsung announces a Privacy app for its smart TVs

Watch your TV watching you.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in AV
At a preview for its 2020 TV lineup here at CES, Samsung revealed a new app for its TVs: Privacy Choices. The advent of smart TVs has increased their ability to profile and track your activities while watching them, and according to Samsung's exec, this app will give owners an easy-to-reach place where they can see what data is being collected, and opt-out as they see fit.

The app wasn't available on the demonstration TVs we were looking at, but now that the TV is keeping track of your workouts, some extra visibility about privacy settings seems appropriate.

Developing...

In this article: advertising, av, ces2020, gear, privacy, privacy center, samsung
