Latest in Gear

Image credit: REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
save
Save
share

Samsung's artsy The Frame TV gets larger and smarter for 2020

It's a better conversation piece -- so long as you're happy with 4K.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Samsung's latest generation of The Frame might just make a better case for using your TV as an artistic centerpiece. The company's 2020 models (not yet pictured) are now available in a larger 75-inch size as well as a relatively tiny 32-inch model, making it a better fit as either the conversation starter for an expansive living room or an out-of-the-way screen for the bedroom. You can also get variants with beige and burgundy bezels, and accessories like a gapless wall mount and an 'invisible' connection can reinforce that painting-like look.

The new sets are somewhat smarter, too. Art Mode 3.0 offers automatic curation of pieces based on your tastes, provided you're willing to subscribe. You'll also find improved ambient light sensors that better adjust the image to a room's conditions.

Samsung hasn't outlined pricing or detailed specs as we write this, but it's notable that the sets continue to offer 4K with dual LED back panels. If you were hoping for an 8K TV that faithfully recreated every last brush stroke in a masterpiece, you'll be disappointed. Still, the wider range of sets indicates that Samsung is serious about The Frame as an alternative to its regular screens.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

Source: Samsung Newsroom
In this article: 4k, art, av, ces2020, gear, samsung, television, the frame, tv
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Colgate's Plaqless Pro tells you how clean your teeth are in real time

Colgate's Plaqless Pro tells you how clean your teeth are in real time

View
Samsung unveils an extra-large 8K TV for 2020

Samsung unveils an extra-large 8K TV for 2020

View
Shure's first true wireless earbuds are the Aonic 215

Shure's first true wireless earbuds are the Aonic 215

View
Samsung's giant 'Wall' TV now comes in four more sizes

Samsung's giant 'Wall' TV now comes in four more sizes

View
NVIDIA unveils a 360Hz 'world's fastest' esports display

NVIDIA unveils a 360Hz 'world's fastest' esports display

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr