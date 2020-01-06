Acer updates its Swift 3 laptop with AMD and Intel's latest processors

The SF313-52/G, meanwhile, revolves around a 13.5-inch screen and Intel's 10th-generation G-series Core processors. It shares the thickness and weight of its AMD-based counterpart, although it can use up to a 1TB SSD and is supposed to last up to 16 hours on a charge. On the surface, it looks like your choice between the AMD and Intel systems boils down to performance versus longevity.

You can expect to see the Intel-based Swift 3 first. It'll ship in March starting at $699. You'll have to wait until May to spring for the AMD variant, although it'll start out at an easier-to-swallow $599.