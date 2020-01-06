Intel's 'Ghost Canyon' NUC will fit a full-sized desktop GPU

The last NUC we reviewed, codenamed Hades Canyon, featured Intel's unique collaboration with AMD's Radeon graphics. It was a capable little machine, but it was no match for a genuine desktop GPU. Intel says the Ghost Canyon NUC will also be powered by an i9 processor that can reach up to 5GHz on a single core. And for the first time, you'll also be able to upgrade the CPU down the line.

While I'm sure it'll cost much more than a comparable desktop, it could be appealing to gamers who want a powerful rig they can just throw in a backpack. Intel just gave us a sneak peak of the Ghost Canyon NUC at CES today, expect to hear more details later this week.