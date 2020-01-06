Kwikset’s latest smart lock recognizes your fingerprint

Halo Touch connects directly to the building's WiFi, and homeowners should be able to install the lock themselves. It can be controlled and monitored through the free Kwikset app, which offers lock notifications and shows activity. Thanks to the app, you won't need a third-party hub or subscription. Halo Touch also works with Google Home and Alexa. As an added security measure, the fingerprints are stored in the lock itself, not in the cloud.

Halo Touch will be available for purchase sometime this year. It will be sold for $249 at HomeDepot.com, Lowes.com, Amazon.com and Build.com, and it will come in three finishes -- nickel, bronze and black.

Kwikset has been developing smart locks for a decade, and this time last year, the company unveiled its first WiFi-enabled, Home Kit-compatible lock. Halo Touch could be a cool addition, assuming it works reliably. The lock does come with a physical as a failsafe.