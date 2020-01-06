Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nikon
save
Save
share

Nikon's Coolpix P950 has an improved EVF, 4K and 83x zoom power

The superzoom is ideal for amateur birders and astronomers.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
57m ago in Cameras
Comments
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Nikon

Nikon has unveiled the Coolpix P950, a refresh of its popular P900 superzoom. While it doesn't quite have the incredible 3,000mm equivalent reach of the P1000, it nevertheless delivers 83x zoom power equal to 2,000mm on 35mm cameras. That's enough to capture a jet plane crossing the moon or the gleam in a bird's eye for a long distance away.

While it packs the same 16-megapixel 1/2.3-inch sensor as before, the P950 has a much better 2.4-million dot EVF, over double the resolution of the last model. It can also now capture 4K, which will allow you to take much better video from a long ways away. That'll be ideal for sports or wildlife videography, for example.

You can take photos at up to 7 fps and shoot RAW/JPEG photos in low light up to ISO 6400, as before. It also supports an optional DF-M1 gun-like Dot Sight to help you locate subjects and compose shots from far away. The Coolpix P950 will arrive in February for $800.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: 4K, cameras, ces2020, Coolpix, EVF, gear, nikon, P950, Superzoom
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Canon's flagship 1DX Mark III is a supercharged sports and video camera

Canon's flagship 1DX Mark III is a supercharged sports and video camera

View
Watch Sony's CES 2020 press conference right here at 8PM ET

Watch Sony's CES 2020 press conference right here at 8PM ET

View
We're live from Sony's CES 2020 press event!

We're live from Sony's CES 2020 press event!

View
AMD used a fake render of the new Xbox in its CES presentation (updated)

AMD used a fake render of the new Xbox in its CES presentation (updated)

View
Watch Intel’s CES 2020 event here at 7PM ET

Watch Intel’s CES 2020 event here at 7PM ET

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr