A smart running shoe insole detects your gait to offer coaching advice

Importantly, the Run system will also tell you when to ease off. It can identify problems with your running before they lead to injuries, and even indicate when you're training too often. Effectively, it's goading you into taking rest days.

Pre-orders for Nurvv's insoles start today, with six sizes available for $300 per set. Shipments start on January 20th. And don't worry about your choice of mobile hardware. In addition to Android and IOS apps for your phone, there are also Apple Watch and ANT+ (Garmin) pair-ups for your mid-run tracking.

That's a lot to pay for running stats, and there are already connected shoes that perform similar tasks. Nurvv's option lets you use the shoes of your choice, though, and it clearly isn't aiming at 'casual' runners who are only interested in their pace and calorie burn rates. This is more for dedicated runners, whether they're newcomer trying to improve their form or veterans training for marathons.