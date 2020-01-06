Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Samsung's CES fitness pitch: AR glasses and a GEMS exoskeleton

It's like if Magic Leap had made Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
48m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Engadget

Last year, Samsung unveiled an exoskeleton called GEMS (Gait Enhancing & Motivating System) that could help correct your posture and assist with everyday walking. It was an ambitious concept device that the company has now developed into a personal fitness coach. During its CES 2020 keynote, Samsung unveiled a pair of augmented reality glasses -- a new piece of hardware for the company -- that appeared to be tethered to a nearby Galaxy smartphone. The wearer could then pick a virtual workout location and motivational trainer to guide them through some exercises.

The GEMS exoskeleton, which my colleague James Trew described as "techno-lederhosen" last year, tracked the user's movements as they attempted to complete some reverse lunge knee-ups. The virtual trainer kept count and occasionally provided feedback like "good" and "keep your balance." Once the set had been completed, Samsung explained that the wearer could take a deeper look at their performance and identify areas for improvement through a companion mobile app. In short, it felt like a combination of Magic Leap and Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure game.

GEMS

Will this ever come to market? We have no idea, though it was a neat demo that showed how Samsung is imagining the future of personal fitness.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: AR, augmented reality, ces2020, fitness, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, health, samsung
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Canon's flagship 1DX Mark III is a supercharged sports and video camera

Canon's flagship 1DX Mark III is a supercharged sports and video camera

View
Watch Sony's CES 2020 press conference right here at 8PM ET

Watch Sony's CES 2020 press conference right here at 8PM ET

View
We're live from Sony's CES 2020 press event!

We're live from Sony's CES 2020 press event!

View
AMD used a fake render of the new Xbox in its CES presentation (updated)

AMD used a fake render of the new Xbox in its CES presentation (updated)

View
Watch Intel’s CES 2020 event here at 7PM ET

Watch Intel’s CES 2020 event here at 7PM ET

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr