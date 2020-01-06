Samsung's CES fitness pitch: AR glasses and a GEMS exoskeleton

The GEMS exoskeleton, which my colleague James Trew described as "techno-lederhosen" last year, tracked the user's movements as they attempted to complete some reverse lunge knee-ups. The virtual trainer kept count and occasionally provided feedback like "good" and "keep your balance." Once the set had been completed, Samsung explained that the wearer could take a deeper look at their performance and identify areas for improvement through a companion mobile app. In short, it felt like a combination of Magic Leap and Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure game.

Will this ever come to market? We have no idea, though it was a neat demo that showed how Samsung is imagining the future of personal fitness.