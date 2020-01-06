TCL's 8K Roku TV should come out this year

Roughly 12 months ago, TCL said it was working with Roku on 8K TV sets that would fall under its 8-Series line (which, confusingly, also includes some 4K HDR sets) in the US. They were supposed to come out in 2019, but obviously that didn't happen. At CES 2020, TCL reiterated that these models are still on the way. "TCL intends to launch TVs in North America this year that will exceed the high standards established as part of the 8K Association Certified program and grow the global adoption of this exciting big-screen technology, even partnering with Roku to roll out the first 8K TCL Roku TV later this year," the company said in a press release.