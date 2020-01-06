Watch Sony's CES 2020 press conference right here at 8PM ET

Another year, another Sony press conference at CES. We know that the PlayStation 5 is in the works and will launch sometime this winter. It's possible the company will unwrap the console in Las Vegas -- we're expecting a dedicated event later this year, though, or some kind of big blow-out at E3. (CES has played host to a console launch before, though...) Instead, the rumor mill suggests that Sony will be showing off some new Xperia smartphones. Will we get some new TVs, cameras and robotic dogs, too? Find out by watching the press conference live right here at 5PM PT/8PM ET. You can also tune into our liveblog for analysis and reactions.