Image credit: Rich Polk via Getty Images
Rick And Morty's Justin Roiland is developing a claymation series for Quibi

He's working with the producers of Robot Chicken.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
1h ago in Internet
Mobile streaming service Quibi is scheduled to launch on April 6th, but the upcoming service has already announced a raft of content from a Steven Spielberg horror series to an ESPN daily sports show, plus a nostalgic reboot of Legends of the Hidden Temple and the return of Reno 911! Now, Justin Roiland, co-creator of Rick and Morty, is set to join the Quibi roster with his own claymation series.

As reported by Deadline, Roiland's show Gloop World will be a stop-motion series about two anthropomorphic blobs living as roommates in a gooey suburban town. It is created along with John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner for Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, home of the delightfully ridiculous claymation series Robot Chicken.

Roiland's works has always had a fun and quirky tone, from his very earliest beginnings as an actor and voice actor in home-made shorts like Musium of Soda.

Via: AV Club
Source: Deadline
