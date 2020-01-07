Rick And Morty's Justin Roiland is developing a claymation series for Quibi

As reported by Deadline, Roiland's show Gloop World will be a stop-motion series about two anthropomorphic blobs living as roommates in a gooey suburban town. It is created along with John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner for Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, home of the delightfully ridiculous claymation series Robot Chicken.

Roiland's works has always had a fun and quirky tone, from his very earliest beginnings as an actor and voice actor in home-made shorts like Musium of Soda.