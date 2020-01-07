I skipped breakfast, but Samsung had a robot make me a salad

Robot arms are no stranger to CES, but seeing these two multi-jointed, three-fingered hands handle prep work, manipulate bottles of oil and open cabinets in search of ingredients was impressive all the same. And even at this early stage, Samsung's built-in safety measures seemed on-point -- when a human assistant's hand got too close to the tofu-slicing blade, Bot Chef smartly saw it coming and stopped. That's not to say kitchen accidents will completely become a thing of the past once a Bot Chef is installed, but its arms move slowly and deliberately enough that maiming seem pretty unlikely.

More importantly, Bot Chef can also connect to the internet and download new skills, like the ability to operate what appeared to be a Nespresso coffee maker. Obviously, it's going to take quite a bit of work on Samsung's part -- not to mention some degree of cooperation from kitchen gadget makers --to really flesh out the Bot Chef's skill set. Even so, it's nice knowing that the money you'll eventually drop on these robot arms will net you more expertise than you'll get right out of the box.