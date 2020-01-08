Steam makes it easier to find and download game soundtracks

The audio itself is getting a boost. There's a new interface for soundtracks, and producers can offer high-quality versions of tracks (such as in FLAC or WAV) in addition to the usual MP3s.

The revamped soundtrack features should debut on January 20th. And don't worry about any soundtracks you already own -- Valve is giving developers a tool to convert their DLC-oriented music releases as standalone versions, and the new editions will still be part of your collection.

This doesn't amount to Valve launching a music store. However, it is an acknowledgment that game soundtracks are increasingly popular in their own right, rather than nice-to-have bonus items. It's also a recognition that where you play games and where you listen aren't necessarily one and the same, and that it's better to get some money from a soundtrack than to let other music services fill in the gap.