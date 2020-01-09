Image credit: Daniel Cooper

Latest in Gear

    Image credit: Daniel Cooper
    save
    Save
    share

    This is not Asics' new smart shoe

    It's an Asics shoe, and it's what the company is showing off as if it was the prototype.
    Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
    47m ago in Wearables
    Comments
    Share
    Tweet
    Share
    Save

    Sponsored Links

    Japanese footwear brand Asics turned up at CES 2020 this year with a "prototype" of its first smart running shoe. The as-yet unnamed model harnesses technology made in partnership with Japanese sensor company No New Folk. Or, at least, it showed up with a dummy shoe that it wanted people to take pictures of, and pretend that it was a prototype of its futuristic running shoe.

    At first blush, it looks like Asics is just using the same sensor tech that you can currently find inside No New Folk's existing smart running shoe. The Orphe Track has been available in Japan for some time, and has a small device that sits between the sole and the upper of both shoes. The sensor inside has a six-axis motion sensor, as well as barometric pressure and vibration sensors inside its slender body. That's controlled by a STM32L4 microcomputer, which offers low-power motion detection.

    With Orphe Track, runners can look at how much energy you use when your feet strike the ground, and how far your ankle rotates, or pronates, when it lands. The system also analyzes the left-right ground contact, as well as your stride length and cadence, which are all fed into the shoe's companion app. Orphe Track is currently only available in Japan for 32,780 Yen, around $300, and we can expect, or hope, Asics' version is in the same ballpark.

    Asics went out of its way to stress that the Asics shoes that the sensors were being shown in were not the finished version of its smart shoe. Which makes sense, because it clearly didn't actually have a working prototype of the shoe around for us to test. On the upside, I'm looking forward to seeing Asics' smart sneaker when it arrives, because hopefully it'll offer some good insight. Just a shame all we had for now is... this.

    Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

    Source: Asics
    In this article: Asics, CES, CES2020, gear, hands-on, Hype, Hypebeast, Not A Prototype, wearables
    All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
    Comment
    Comments
    Share
    Tweet
    Share
    Save

    Popular on Engadget

    Is the WF-1000XM3 the best set of Sony earbuds yet?

    Is the WF-1000XM3 the best set of Sony earbuds yet?

    View
    Pokémon Home's cloud transfer service launches next month

    Pokémon Home's cloud transfer service launches next month

    View
    'Pokémon Sword' and 'Shield' are getting an expansion pass

    'Pokémon Sword' and 'Shield' are getting an expansion pass

    View
    CES 2020 recap: Day three

    CES 2020 recap: Day three

    View
    Verizon ditches cable bundles for contract-less 'Mix & Match' plans

    Verizon ditches cable bundles for contract-less 'Mix & Match' plans

    View

    From around the web

    Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr