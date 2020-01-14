Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple
save
Save
share

Apple's rackmount Mac Pro is now available

A decked-out model will cost you over $54,000.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
6h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
263 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Apple

If you (or more likely, your company) are pining for the new Mac Pro but don't want anything so gauche as a tower under the desk, Apple has you covered. It started taking orders for the rackmount version of the Mac Pro, with new purchases shipping in three to four weeks. It's the same computer underneath as its desktop-oriented counterpart with options for many-core Xeon CPUs, Radeon Pro Vega II graphics, an Afterburner video accelerator card and gobs of memory and storage -- it's just arriving in a new form factor that's better-suited to render farms, servers and easy-to-move stations.

The system starts at $6,499, or $500 more than the standard tower. Like before, though, the price can quickly spiral upward depending on your needs. Max it out with a 28-core Xeon, 1.5TB of RAM, dual Radeon Pro Vega II Duo cards, 8TB of SSD storage, an Afterburner card and a Magic Mouse/Magic Trackpad combo and you're going to pay over $54,000. You likely won't pay nearly that much in practice (nearly half that maxed-out price comes from the RAM), but it's an option for those pros who will spare no expense.

In some ways, this represents Apple's pro efforts coming full circle. It stopped selling the Xserve rackmount back in January 2011, leaving Mac-inclined companies to use tower-based servers instead -- and the cylindrical Mac Pro made that even harder. The rack version of the new Mac Pro isn't a perfect replacement for the Xserve (it's much thicker and doesn't have front drive bays), but it could fill a conspicuous gap that has existed for nine years.

Source: Apple
In this article: apple, computer, gear, mac, mac pro, pc, personal computing, personalcomputing, rack, rackmount, server
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
263 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Galaxy S20+ leaks show 8K video, 120Hz display

Galaxy S20+ leaks show 8K video, 120Hz display

View
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ will reportedly lack active noise cancellation

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ will reportedly lack active noise cancellation

View
Your iPhone now serves as a Google security key

Your iPhone now serves as a Google security key

View
Amazon reinstates FedEx Ground as a shipping option for Prime sellers

Amazon reinstates FedEx Ground as a shipping option for Prime sellers

View
PlayStation's new Back Button accessory is a wasted opportunity

PlayStation's new Back Button accessory is a wasted opportunity

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr